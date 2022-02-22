NYS Releases 100 Cute & Cuddly Animals Into The Wild
But really, the last thing you should do if you happen to see one of these animals is to make an attempt to cuddle it.
The biggest reason you don't exactly want to cuddle them is due to them being carnivorous in nature. While attacks on humans are rare, they are still a possibility, so why not avoid that? There isn't anything incredibly abnormal either about New York State releasing the pictured animal above into the wild, the number may be quite hefty, but it is all in the name of research.
You may have read recently about the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation releasing 14 baby Moose into the forests of New York State, this is similar. While the animal is at least in size insanely smaller than a moose, the reasoning is to study how a Fisher lives, to learn more about them.
What Is A Fisher?
Well, here is what Britannica says.
North American carnivore of northern forests (taiga), trapped for its valuable brownish black fur (especially fine in the female). It is a member of the weasel family (Mustelidae). The fisher has a weasel-like body, bushy tail, tapered muzzle, and low rounded ears. - Britannica.com
In New York State there are somewhere around 3,800-5,000 Fisher in the wild according to the DEC. Well, now 100 more can be added to that population. The ones released have been fitted with collars to allow for research as seen in the video from the NYS DEC below.
Ever seen a Fisher in the wild?
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world
LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom
LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds