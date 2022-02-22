NYS Releases 100 Cute & Cuddly Animals Into The Wild

But really, the last thing you should do if you happen to see one of these animals is to make an attempt to cuddle it.

The biggest reason you don't exactly want to cuddle them is due to them being carnivorous in nature. While attacks on humans are rare, they are still a possibility, so why not avoid that? There isn't anything incredibly abnormal either about New York State releasing the pictured animal above into the wild, the number may be quite hefty, but it is all in the name of research.

You may have read recently about the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation releasing 14 baby Moose into the forests of New York State, this is similar. While the animal is at least in size insanely smaller than a moose, the reasoning is to study how a Fisher lives, to learn more about them.

What Is A Fisher?

Mt Air Wild via YouTube Mt Air Wild via YouTube loading...

Well, here is what Britannica says.

North American carnivore of northern forests (taiga), trapped for its valuable brownish black fur (especially fine in the female). It is a member of the weasel family (Mustelidae). The fisher has a weasel-like body, bushy tail, tapered muzzle, and low rounded ears. - Britannica.com

In New York State there are somewhere around 3,800-5,000 Fisher in the wild according to the DEC. Well, now 100 more can be added to that population. The ones released have been fitted with collars to allow for research as seen in the video from the NYS DEC below.

Ever seen a Fisher in the wild?

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds