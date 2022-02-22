EN GARDE! Syracuse Man Attacks Neighbor with Sword

By the power of Grayskull! A Syracuse man attacked his neighbor with a sword in the early hours of Tuesday, according to police.

The 74-year-old man was understandably startled when he heard his neighbor damaging the door to his West Side apartment around 2 a.m. When he opened the door, his neighbor attempted to engage him in battle, cutting his head with the blade. The neighbor then retreated back to his own apartment, where he was later arrested.

The 74-year-old was taken to Upstate University Hospital with non-mortal wounds. Whether the demon inside him still lives remains to be seen.

The man's neighbor, 55-year-old Keith Buffington, was arrested on second-degree assault charges, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski of the Syracuse police. No amount of spells or hexes could prevent the charges.

Statistics on sword violence are not easy to find, but this was certainly not the first instance in New York state.

In March 2017, a 66-year-old black man was killed by a 28-year-old white supremacist after being stabbed multiple times with a sword. And in December of 2021, a Queens man high on drugs stabbed his girlfriend to death with a sword.

