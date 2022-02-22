Breaking Down The Costs To Attend A New York State SUNY College

It's been a New York minute since I attended college. Okay, it feels like it was just yesterday, but in reality, I'd have to add a few decades to that comment to be in the ballpark.

Oddly enough, I attended a two-year New York State community college for three years. I would prove it with a copy of the degree if I had one. The radio bug got me while I was in college, causing my days to be spent more at the college radio station than in class.

Well, that became my career, so that was a win for me, albeit an expensive one. But I proudly paid for my own tuition, paying off student loans quickly. I'm not so sure that would be possible if I were to attend college now.

I took a look at tuition and other costs for New York SUNY colleges. We have two great SUNY campuses - Binghamton University and SUNY Broome. So, just what are the costs these days for attending a SUNY college? Here's what I found from July 2021, on the SUNY website.

For a New York State resident, the tuition cost for the SUNY University system is $7070, with student fees at $1740 and room & board at $14,540 for a total of $23,350. Then, add in books & supplies, personal expenses, and transportation at an average of $3750, the total cost is just over $27,000.

For a SUNY Community College, the tuition cost is $5070 for a New York State resident and $9920 for an out-of-state student. The total cost for a New York State student living on campus comes to an average of just over $21,000. For a New York State student who commutes, the cost averages just over $14,000. Out-of-state student total cost averages over $26,000.

New York State does have a Tuition-Free Degree program called the Excelsior Scholarship that can help a student attend college in the state. You can find complete information by clicking the New York State Excelsior Program website.

For a complete breakdown of costs, updates, how to get financial aid, and other information about New York State SUNY universities and colleges, visit the SUNY website.

