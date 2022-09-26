2 of 10 Best Haunted Hotels in Country Are in New York

New York is home to not one but two of the best haunted hotels in the country. And one is at the top of the list as the best of the all the rest.

Fainting Goat Inn

Overlooking the 17-acre island in the Susquehanna River is the Fainting Goat Island Inn. It was voted in the Top 3 of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the Best Haunted Hotel Category in 2019. This year it made the top spot.

Guests of this former railroad hotel built in the late 1800s have reported numerous ghostly encounters, like being woken in the night by voices or seeing two women sitting for tea in the Fainting Room. Others report hearing footsteps on a staircase that doesn’t exist or finding a child-sized chair next to the bed in the Nubian Room.

The chair in the Nubian Room may be that of one of the most active spirits at the Inn - a little boy.

Owner Marie Streit told Binghamton Homepage she didn't know the hotel was haunted when she bought it but said it's "hard to remain a skeptic."

The inn's haunted history has been featured on the Travel Channel's 'Hotel Paranormal' and Haunted History Trail said: "Guests have reported everything from gumballs being spilled onto the floor of an empty hall, footsteps being heard on a staircase that no longer exists, and eyes that looked back from mirrors."

You can book your stay at faintinggoatislandinn.com. Don't forget to see the fainting goats. It's more than just the name of the Inn.

Saranac Hotel

Fainting Goat Inn isn't the only New York hotel to make the list this year. Saranac Hotel in Saranac Lake came in as the 4th most haunted hotel.

This historic hotel in the Adirondacks dates back to the roaring 20s on the ground of a former local high school. According to local reports, the spirit of Howard Littell, the school’s superintendent, still roams the property. Other sightings include a young girl on the fourth floor, spectral singing on the sixth floor and mysterious scratching sounds on the third floor.

Hotel Saranac first opened in 1927 and rumor has it, there was a speakeasy in the basement during the early years. Book your haunted stay, if you dare, at Hotelsaranac.com.

You can see the full Top 10 Best Haunted Hotels in the country at 10best.com.

