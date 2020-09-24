Are You Brave Enough for a Stay at NY’s Best Haunted Hotel?

The most haunted hotel in New York is ready for your reservation - except we can't guarantee there will be only living guests in your room, and it's just 2 hours from Utica.

USA Today ranked the best haunted hotels in the country, and two New York hotels made the top 10: Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake coming in at #7, and The Fainting Goat Island Inn, in Nichols which ended up at #4. Number 1 is The Stanley Hotel, in Colorado.

The inn was built back in the 1850s as a railroad hotel.

Owner Marie Streit tells Binghamton Homepage she didn't the hotel was haunted when she bought it, but she says it's "hard to remain a skeptic" while running the inn.

The hotel has had it's share of paranormal experiences. Haunted History Trail says "Guests have reported being woken by the voices and visions of two women having tea in the Fainting Room. A child-sized chair has moved beside the bed in the Nubian room, gumballs have spilled onto the floor of an empty hall, footsteps have been heard on a staircase that no longer exists, and eyes have looked back from mirrors."

Reports say the most active spirit is that of a little boy.

The inn has even been featured on the Travel Channel's 'Hotel Paranormal' which is narrated by original Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd.

The inn sometimes offers tours and special events. Follow them on Facebook

If you're interested in testing your nerves and making a reservation, go to the inn's website: faintinggoatislandinn.com