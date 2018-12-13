Stevie Nicks Calls Rock Hall Vote a ‘Glorious Feeling’

Stevie Nicks called her induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a "glorious feeling."

Her victory was announced earlier today . Def Leppard , the Zombies , Roxy Music , Radiohead , Janet Jackson and the Cure will also be inducted next year.

“I have a lot to say about this,” Nicks said in a statement reprinted by Rolling Stone . “But I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling.”

Nicks is already in the Hall for her work with Fleetwood Mac . She and her boyfriend at the time, Lindsey Buckingham , joined the band on New Year's Eve 1974, changing the fortunes of everyone involved. Nicks and Buckingham had released an unsuccessful album in 1973; Fleetwood Mac, around since 1968, went on to become one of the biggest bands in rock history.

As the '80s dawned, Nicks launched a concurrent solo career with Bella Donna, and went on to release a string of Top 40 hits, including "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back" and "Talk to Me. Since Fleetwood Mac's late-'90s reunion, she's released only three solo albums, with 2014's closet-cleaning 24 Karat Gold: Songs From the Vault being the most recent. She's embarked on many solo tours over the years, as well.

A revamped Fleetwood Mac, with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn replacing Buckingham, end the first leg of their North American tour in Los Angeles tonight. They'll reconvene in Houston on Feb. 5 and continue through April 5, when they wrap up in Philadelphia. You can check out all the tour dates here .