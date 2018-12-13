F.X. Matt Will ‘Brew Up’ Relief For California Wildfire Victims

The F.X. Matt Brewery, makers of Saranac beer are joining in the relief efforts to help the thousands affected by the California wildfire that started on November 8.

According to a press release form F.X. Matt, they will join over 1,000 other breweries across the country to participate in the Resilience Butte Country Proud IPA Relief partnership.

The partnership was started by the Sierra Nevada Brewing company who calls Southern California home.

F.X. Matt will be brewing a special 'Resilience IPA' that will be sold in the 1888 Tavern on Varick Street in Utica, with 100% of the profits from each pint sold given directly to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund.

'Resilience IPA' is a West Coast Style IPA that's an homage to California, where Sierra Nevada is headquartered. It’s brewed with Centennial and Cascade hops making it a classic West Coast India Pale Ale. It will be released in mid to late December on draft only.

F.X. Matt Brewing Company President Fred Matt said it's all about being part of the brewing community:

“when we experienced a major fire at our own brewery back in 2008 other New York State Breweries came to our rescue and we’d like to pay that kindness forward.”

The most destructive wildfire in California history, the fire caused multiple fatalities, scorching well over 150k acres of land, destroying thousands of homes and businesses and displacing many more. Thankfully as of November 25th, the fire has reached 100% containment.

The relief effort will continue for a while according to Sierra Nevada CEO Ken Grossman:

“Once the fire is out, we will distribute all donated money to partner organizations that are dedicated to rebuilding and supporting the communities that have been affected.”

You can learn more about the collaboration at SierraNevada.com .