Def Leppard , Stevie Nicks , Roxy Music and the Zombies will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next year.

The Hall broke with its tradition of inducting five acts and went with seven for 2019. The Cure , Janet Jackson and Radiohead will also be inducted at a ceremony taking place at the Barclays Center in New York City on March 29.

This was the first year on the ballot for Def Leppard, Roxy Music and Nicks, who was previously inducted for her work in Fleetwood Mac . Def Leppard and Nicks also topped the fans' vote . Two other new members, the Zombies and the Cure, finished in the top five. Todd Rundgren was the only artist to make the fans' ballot this year to not get inducted.

Votes were tallied from ballots sent to "an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry," according to a Rock Hall press release. "Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration."

A pre-sale for tickets to the induction ceremony is currently underway for members of the Hall of Fame who are in good standing by Dec. 31. Details regarding future pre-sales and the public sale will be revealed next month.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on SiriusXM radio; HBO will telecast the show in the spring.