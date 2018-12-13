National Guard Turns 382 & Offers Cool Jobs in Central New York

The National Guard turns 382 years old this December 13th. And they have some interesting jobs available right in Central New York.

The Utica office of the Guard, located on the Parkway, has an advertisement on its website for a communications position as a Signal Support Systems Specialist. And there are also spots up for grabs here in the Mohawk Valley in the fields of Human Resources and Health Care. Many of the available positions offer salaries and tuition assistance.

Also, the Syracuse office on Thompson Road is seeking a Cryptologic Linguist, an Imagery Analyst, and an Intelligence Technician.

Click here to view these job descriptions and search other National Guard positions.

A component of the U.S. Army, the National Guard, comprised of citizen soldiers, was established in Massachusetts in 1636 as a militia force for the newly formed American colonies. Its current name was officially adopted in 1933. Here's the Guard's Mission Statement:

National Guard Soldiers serve both community and country. Our versatility enables us to respond to domestic emergencies, overseas combat missions, counter-drug efforts, reconstruction missions and more. The Guard always responds with speed, strength and efficiency, helping to defend American freedom and ideals.

Happy birthday, National Guard. And thanks.