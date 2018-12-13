Dino Babers Gets ‘Long Term Extension’ at Syracuse

After leading Syracuse Football to it's highest win total since 2001, and it's highest national ranking in two decades, head coach Dino Babers has been rewarded with a long term contract extension.

Syracuse University made the announcement Wednesday, but details like the length of the extension and its value were not released, only that it was a long term deal slated to keep him in Orange ''well into the future.''

Babers is wrapping up his third season at the helm, posting a 9-3 record through the regular season with an upcoming matchup with No. 16 West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando on December 28th.

'Cuse heads into the game ranked No. 20.