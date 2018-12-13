Good or bad, Holmes & Watson has at least reunited our favorite comedy team, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, and they are currently making the talk show rounds to promote their latest collaboration, a goofy buddy comedy version of the classic Sherlock Holmes mythos. Last night, Ferrell and Reilly were on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and after the usual chit chat with the host they sang a karaoke-style duet of Peaches & Herb’s easy-listening staple “Reunited.” There was zero reason to do it, but at least it made thematic sense. They even tried some harmonies. (They weren’t perfect but A+ for effort.)

Ferrell and Reilly didn’t announce a Step Brothers 2 or anything like that, but they did quote from Step Brothers 1 so if you’ve been jonesing to hear Will Ferrell say “Boats ’N Hoes” again, there is that to cling to. In the first segment of their appearance, they also talked about filming their new movie in London, and also how disgusted Mark Strong — who played the villain in the first Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes — was when they told him they were making the next Sherlock movie.

Homes & Watson opens in theaters on Christmas. Step Brothers 2 better open on Christmas 2020 or there is going hell to pay.