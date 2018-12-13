Learn To Do Stand Up Comedy at The Uptown Theater

In a brand new offering, The Uptown Theater for Creative Arts is teaching stand up comedy to folks who want to be the next (fill in your favorite comedian here.)

Can you make your friends and family laugh? Have you dreamed of standing in front of a crowd, and cracking them up with your humor? Here's you chance. Beginning in January 2019, UTCA is offering an 'Introduction to Stand-Up Comedy' class taught by a professional comedian who's coming in from Los Angeles to instruct.

The Uptown is located on Genesee Street in Utica.

Ryan Kemp "is an actor and writer who lives in Los Angeles, but is originally from Rochester, NY. He joined the Marine Corps at age 17, graduated from SUNY Oswego and later attained a master's degree from Syracuse University's Newhouse School. Ryan performed stand up comedy as a feature on the road before moving to LA. Since then he's studied improv and writing at IO West, UCB, Dosage Improv, UCLA and Westside Comedy Theater. He's performed stand up and improv on stages all over LA," according to the bio on UTCA's website .

Devin Mahoney, UTCA's owner and founder, says he's excited to bring this class to Utica. It's a chance to get over your nerves and get up on stage. Aspiring comics can learn from an experienced comic and develop their set in a supportive environment. No experience necessary.

Of course, this is just one of the classes UTCA is offering (full confession, I've taken Level 1 and 2 Improv, and I'm signed up for both Level 3, and the Stand-Up class. Life is short - GO FOR IT.)

If you're interested in signing up, check out UTCA's website at utcany.org - or sign up here .