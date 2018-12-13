Is the cold and snowy weather turning you into a lawbreaker? Here's how warming up your car is illegal in CNY.

We all do it, our car is covered in snow and ice, and we have to drive someplace, so we start our car to warm it up, we run back inside the house because, well, it's cold. And that's how we're breaking the law in CNY.

Starting the engine and leaving the car unattended with the keys in the ignition is against the law.

Bill Number: S1210 . Unattended motor vehicle.

(a) No person driving or in charge

of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first

stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the

vehicle, and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing

upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the

highway, provided, however, the provision for removing the key from the

vehicle shall not require the removal of keys hidden from sight about

the vehicle for convenience or emergency.

(b) A driver may, for the purpose of getting away from the place of

standing, move another vehicle which is so placed he cannot get his

vehicle out; provided, however, that immediately thereafter he shall

reset the brake and, if on a grade, turn the front wheels to the curb or

side of the highway. This privilege is subject to the limitation set

forth in subdivision (e) of section twelve hundred two.

(c) Towing agencies, which remove vehicles unlawfully parked on

private property at request of the owner of the premises and without the

written consent of the owner of the vehicle, shall immediately notify

the local police station house having jurisdiction over the area where

such vehicle was unlawfully parked, of the description of the car which

was removed, and the time of removal.

The law exists because leaving your unattended car running increases the risk of your vehicle being stolen.

The exception to the rule is a car starter because there are no keys in the ignition.