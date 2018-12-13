Win $100,000 If You Can Give Up Your Smart Phone For A Year

Vitaminwater is betting you can't live without your smart phone for one year - and they're willing to wager $100,000 on it.

Vitaminwater is sponsoring the #nophoneforayear contest. In order to enter "post a photo to Twitter or Instagram telling vitaminwater® why you need a break from your smartphone. what would you do with all that time? go wild, be out there, and wow us. make sure to include hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest."

According to the official rules, the "Grand Prize" winner will be given a 1996-era cellular telephone that may be used for communication during the year, but they can't use (or even touch) a smart phone for 365 days. There will be a lie-detector test at the end of the contract period.

  • No smartphone or tablet use, including using another smartphone or tablet that does not belong to you
  • Laptops and desktop computers are OK to use
  • Voice-activated devices that are NOT smartphones are OK (like google home or amazon echo)

If they make it six months, they get $10,000. If they make it 12 months, they get $100,000.

Enter up to four times anytime between Tuesday, December 11 at 8 a.m. ET and Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

