The Rolling Stones will release Voodoo Lounge Uncut , a live album and video from their tour in support of 1994's Voodoo Lounge , on Friday.

We have an exclusive premiere of their classic 1974 song "It's Only Rock 'N Roll" from that video.

Voodoo Lounge Uncut features a restored, remastered and remixed version of the Stones' Nov. 25, 1994, concert at the Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (The venue has since been renamed).

The concert was broadcast on pay-per-view, with all but 10 of the 27 songs performed that night released on a 1995 VHS called Voodoo Lounge Live .

Uncut contains the entire show, in sequence, including guest appearances by Sheryl Crow ("Live With Me"), Robert Cray ("Stop Breaking Down") and Bo Diddley ("Who Do You Love?"), as well as the band's first performance of "Sweet Virginia" since 1973.

You can watch the exclusive premiere of "It's Only Rock 'N Roll" below.

The set will be available on Blu-ray/two-CD, DVD/two-CD, limited-edition red vinyl three-LP and digital audio and video, with video formats adding five more songs ("Shattered," "Out of Tears," "All Down the Line," "I Can't Get Next to You" and "Happy") from Giants Stadium in E. Rutherford, N.J. You can pre-order it here .

As the Stones look back at a tour from the '90s, it's possible they're preparing to go back on the road. Their logo was recently spotted at football stadiums in Denver and Foxborough, Mass, prompting speculation that they'll bring their No Filter tour to North America in 2019. If they do, it will be their first concerts on these shores since their appearance at the Desert Trip festival in October 2016.