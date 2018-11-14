More Winter Weather To Mess With Your Commute Wednesday, November 14
Oh good - another winter weather advisory, with sloppy conditions just in time to ruin your morning commute...again.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, and Southern Cayuga counties until 7pm today, November 14, 2018.
Expect slippery conditions on your commute this morning, and additional snow fall today.
* WHAT...Lake-effect snow - expect 2 to 5 inches in Oneida County, 5 to 7 inches in Onondaga County, and and 5 to 8 inches in Madison county.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roadways.
Winter Weather Preparation:
- Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.
- Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.
- Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.
- Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.
