The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, and Southern Cayuga counties until 7pm today, November 14, 2018.

Expect slippery conditions on your commute this morning, and additional snow fall today.

* WHAT...Lake-effect snow - expect 2 to 5 inches in Oneida County, 5 to 7 inches in Onondaga County, and and 5 to 8 inches in Madison county.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roadways.

