Dry Dog Foods Being Recalled Over Toxicity Concerns

Two dog foods are being recalled over concerns they could be toxic to pets.

The FDA reports that three pet owners say their dogs experienced Vitamin D toxicity after consuming the dog food from Natural Life Pet Products and Nutrisca.

Signs of Vitamin D toxicity include: vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

The FDA cautions people with dogs who have eaten any of the products listed above and are exhibiting these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

WIVB reports :

Natural Life Pet Products pulled the following product off the shelves:

17.5 lbs. Natural Life Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-12344-08175-1

The bagged food has expiration dates of May 29, 2020, through Aug. 10, 2020.

Nutrisca has pulled the following products off the shelves as well:

4 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12495-7

15 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12795-8

28 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12895-5

The affected products have expiration dates of Feb. 25, 2020, through Sept. 13, 2020.

Consumers with questions can contact a Nutrisca representative at (888) 279-9420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by email at consumerservices@nutrisca.com.

Consumers with questions about Natural Life Pet Products may call (888) 279 - 9420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by email at consumerservices@nutrisca.com.