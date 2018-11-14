Need a Job? A Cafe in Utica is Looking for Help

If you or someone you know is looking for a job and has some cooking or prep experience, a cafe shop in Utica may just be your answer.

Whether you're trying to make a few extra bucks as we head into the holiday season or you're trying to put those culinary skills to good use, you may want to check out this job posting.

The job opening is at "Outta the Way Cafe" on Charlotte Street in Utica. According to their Job Posting on Facebook , they're looking for:

Short Order/light prep, must have kitchen line experience and knowledge of ingredients. Must be available in a part time basis with possibility of advancement...

The post also says you need to be neat, clean and punctual, which is reasonable.

So now you know about the position - Are you still interested? If so, Outta the Way Cafe asks that you apply in person, so stop by their restaurant and while you're there, maybe grab a quick bite.

If you're still not sure about the business, just take a look at their reviews on Facebook. Customers are raving about the delicious food and the friendly, great staff. And you could be the next member of that staff.

BONUS VIDEO:

[Outta the Way Cafe - Facebook Job Posting]