Oneida County is waking up to a Winter Weather Advisory and some schools in Central New York have already called for a delay.

The schools listed above have called for a 2 Hour Delay, but we will continue to provide more schools and more details as they become available.

The weather this morning led to slick road conditions. Snow accumulation of up to 5 inches is possible in some areas of Oneida County.

Keep Up To Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new App . Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Winter Weather Preparation: