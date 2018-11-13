Earlier this year, 'Weird Al' Yankovic embarked on a stripped down tour, but next year is going to be quite different from that experience. The parody musician has just revealed a massive 2019 North American tour, this time featuring a symphony orchestra at each stop on a run he promises will be his "most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever."

The tour, dubbed "Strings Attached," begins on June 5 in Clearwater, Fla. and finishes up three months later on Sept. 1 in Little Rock, Ark. You can view the full list of dates below and tickets will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 16) at 10AM local time.

"Not only are we bringing back the costumes and the props and the big video screen, but also… every single night we’ll be performing with a full symphony orchestra. For real. No, we’re not cramming an orchestra on our bus – it’ll be a different orchestra in every city. Sometimes it will be a 'branded' local orchestra (like, say, the Colorado Symphony), and other times we’ll basically just be putting together our own orchestra with local musicians," stated 'Weird Al' on Instagram in a post previewing the tour.

"And yes, we’re back to playing the hits… but we’ll also throw in a few deeps cuts too (including a couple songs that we’ve never played before – not even on the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour!)," he confirmed.

'Weird Al' Yankovic 2019 North American Tour Dates

June 05 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 06 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

June 08 – Melbourne, Fla. @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

June 09 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 10 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

June 13 – New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre

June 14 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 15 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 16 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

June 18 – Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall

June 20 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

June 21 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre

June 22 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

June 23 – Madison, Wis. @ @ Overture Center for the Arts

June 25 – Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

June 27 – Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

June 28 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre

June 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre

June 30 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 02 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theatre

July 03 – Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion

July 05 – Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 06 – Cleveland, Ohio @ KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

July 07 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

July 08 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 11 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre

July 12 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ Metropolitan Opera House

July 13 – Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 16 – Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap

July 18 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 19 – Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 20 – New York, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 23 – Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater

July 26 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Performance Hall

July 27 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre

July 28 – Highland Park, Ill. @ Ravinia Festival

July 30 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

July 31 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

Aug. 01 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 03 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

Aug. 04 – San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego Civic Theatre

Aug. 07 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

Aug. 08 – Costa Mesa, Calif. @ Pacific Amphitheatre

Aug. 09 – Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 10 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Memorial Auditorium

Aug. 13 – Wenatchee, Wash. @ Town Toyota Center

Aug. 14 – Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield

Aug. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Aug. 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Aug. 19 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Aug. 21 – Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Aug. 22 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre

Aug. 24 – Calgary, Alberta @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

Aug. 25 – Billings, Mont. @ Rimrock Auto Arena

Aug. 26 – Bismark, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center

Aug. 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Aug. 30 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 31 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

Sept. 01 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena