Even though it is the middle of November, the snow is coming as a shock to many. Well, it's here and the National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Oneida County.

According to the NWS , northern and southern Oneida Counties should be aware of the possibility of 2 to 5 inches of accumulation today. The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m.

The majority of the snow is lake effect and experts warn to be aware of slippery road conditions. It has been several months since we've had to drive on roads with any heavy snow. Visibility may also be an issue.

Cities such as Utica, Rome and Boonville will all be impacted by this advisory.