Although he’s still occasionally known as The Rock, Dwayne Johnson has largely left his WWE family behind in recent years. He hasn’t wrestled since his unannounced six-second match at Wrestlemania in 2016, and his last really serious stint in wrestling was in 2013. Since then, his movie career has really skyrocketed (sorry), leaving little time for People’s Elbows and spinebusters.

So it’s a little surreal seeing him back in WWE — in a movie trailer. Fighting With My Family is based on the true story of Paige ( Florence Pugh ), who comes from her scrappy wrestling family in England to pursue her dream of WWE stardom in America. Johnson appears as himself — or rather as The Rock — who gives Paige and her brother Zak (Jack Lowden) some advice when they get to WWE, and also drops all of his most famous catchphrases in this trailer, if you smell what I’m cooking.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Based on a true story, FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY follows reformed gangster Ricky, wife Julia, daughter Paige and son Zak as they make a living wrestling together in tiny venues. When Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grabs a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future. However, brother and sister quickly discover that to become superstars, both their talent and their relationship will be put to the test. FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY is a heartwarming and smart comedy that proves everything is worth fighting for when it comes to family.

Fighting With My Family opens in New York and Los Angeles on February 14, and expands to more theaters on February 22.