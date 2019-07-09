Young Woman Goes Missing in Central New York

Another young woman has gone missing in central New York. Days after an Oswego County mother went missing, a Marcellus woman has vanished.

24 year-old Mary K. Nolan was reported missing on July 8th by family member. She was last seen July 5th at approximately 1am, walking from her home. Nolan is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 lbs., and has pink/blond hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information or have seen Mary Nolan, please call the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

Photo provided by NYS Police

Arizona Bartlett, who went missing the afternoon of July 4th, was found in a field behind her house Monday, July 8th. She died of an apparent overdose, but police are continuing to investigate and an autopsy is scheduled.