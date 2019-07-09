Young Woman Goes Missing in Central New York

Photo provided by NYS Police

Another young woman has gone missing in central New York. Days after an Oswego County mother went missing, a Marcellus woman has vanished.

24 year-old Mary K. Nolan was reported missing on July 8th by family member. She was last seen July 5th at approximately 1am, walking from her home. Nolan is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 lbs., and has pink/blond hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information or have seen Mary Nolan, please call the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

Photo provided by NYS Police

Arizona Bartlett, who went missing the afternoon of July 4th, was found in a field behind her house Monday, July 8th. She died of an apparent overdose, but police are continuing to investigate and an autopsy is scheduled.

