New Convenience Store Coming to Central New York

You can never have enough convenience, especially in this busy day and age. Plans for a second Central New York Stewart’s Shops convenience store in Boonville are moving forward. This will come in handy during the Boonville Oneida County Fair and year-round.

Chris Potter has revealed plans to open up a second Stewart’s Shops at the current Circle K Store, formerly known as Nice N’ Easy, and located in a high traffic area close to the intersection of Route 12 and Main Street. The Post Street Stewart's will remain open, eventually spawning two Stewart's locations in the village. The new Stewart's is scheduled for an opening early in 2020.

Plans for the new store include new paving for the lot, with additional parking. Boonville board members all voted in favor of the proposal.

Stewart's Shops is headquartered in Ballston Spa and the company boasts over 330 locations in operation.