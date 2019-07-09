French Fries With Fruity Pebbles?

This summer the Great New York State Fair will have all sorts of crazy fair foods. One this year will be french fries topped with Fruity Pebbles.

Syracuse.com reports these french fries will be part of two new treats offered at the fair this summer. Introducing the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Fries and Caramel Crack Fries.

Start with French fries topped with cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos and crushed bright red Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. For dessert, there’s more French fries, but these are topped with cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce, whipped cream and fruity cereal.

These fries are being offered from Big Kahuna’s at the fair. The 2019 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21st - Monday, September 2nd.

Here's a video of similar fries: