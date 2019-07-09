Town Of Vernon Denies Application For Woodstock At Vernon Downs

The Town of Vernon has denied an application to hold the Woodstock 50 Festival at Vernon Downs.

Town attorney Vincent Rossi told Syracuse.com that the permit was filed too late and is "dramatically incomplete."

Vernon town codes require applications for temporary event permits to be filed at least 120 days in advance.

Rossi says Woodstock or Vernon Downs can filed an appeal with the town planning board within five days.

Woodstock 50 is scheduled to be held August 16h through the 18th.

Promoters turned to Vernon Downs as a possible site for the festival after Watkins Glen International race track pulled out in June