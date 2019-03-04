You’ll Lose One Hour With Daylight Savings This Weekend

I dread this day every time it happens. It's almost time to turn our clocks ahead for daylight saving time.



Sunday, March 10th is when daylight-saving time (DST) starts. Turn your clock ahead 1 hour at 2:00 AM.

It's an exciting time of year when we move the clocks ahead 1 hour. It'll be nice because the sunrise and sunset will be 1 hour later giving us more light in the evening.

But, on the flipside, DST is also bad for us. It messes with our internal circadian rhythm that tells us when we are tired or when we are awake. Our bodies produce melatonin, and the light shows us how much to make so when we change the clock it makes us feel like we have jet lag. It's harder to adjust in the spring because we've lost an hour of sleep making it harder to wake up in the morning.

According to Tech Insider , there are a lot of things that happen during the first week of DST:

Positive feelings of well-being is affected for about a week

Spike in heart-attacks

Work accidents happen more often

Increase in car crashes

Uptick in suicides

Going to bed a little bit earlier each day for about a week can help you avoid the grogginess on Sunday and later next week for you and your kids. When you wake in the morning, eat a healthy breakfast, so your body knows it's time to start your day.