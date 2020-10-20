Daylight Savings Time: When Do I Set My Clocks Back?

It's almost that time of year that we dread: the time when we set our clocks back for Daylight Savings Time.

For 2020, the switch back to standard time will happen Sunday, Nov. 1, the earliest date it can be.

2007 was the year, according to NY Upstate, that Daylight Savings Time began the second Sunday in March and end the first Sunday of November.

Once we make the switch, we gain an hour of sleep we lost in March. It also means the sun goes down earlier now (which if you're anything like me, means you'll be ready for bed by 5 pm.)

If you are a morning person, will get an extra hour of light to start your days.

Back in September, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott proposed legislation that, if passed, would skip the upcoming time change and keep the country on daylight saving time through November 2021. The legislators said it would "provide one year of stability for families who are already dealing with enough change with virtual learning, work from home, and other disruptions the COVID-19 pandemic has placed into our daily lives." That, however, did not happen.

According to Tech Insider, there are a lot of things that happen during the first week of DST:

Positive feelings of well-being is affected for about a week

Spike in heart-attacks

Work accidents happen more often

Increase in car crashes

Uptick in suicides

We will resume clocks again on March 14, 2021.