New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’

Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan.

Although the abandoned train stop underneath City Hall is supposed to be off limits to the public, if you ride the 6 Train to the end of the line but don't get off, as the train lurches forward you will find yourself traveling through the now empty rail station. Time has placed a coat of decay on this once upon a time showpiece but eerily the final destination remains mostly untouched since it's final passenger departed the station in 1945.

Let's jump on-board the 6 Train and explore New York's "Ghost Station".

