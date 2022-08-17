Move over Thin Mints. Step aside Samoas. There's a new Girl Scout cookie coming to town.

Say hello to Raspberry Rally, the latest addition to the Girl Scout family.

Raspberry Rally

The thin, crispy cookie is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate.

It's sure to become a new favorite. Some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.

Online Exclusive

Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Be sure to find a Girl Scout you know to place your order.

Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their ecommerce business. Plus, customers like you get the opportunity to order this new and exciting product alongside your favorite varieties.

Cookie Sales

You'll have to wait to get your hands on the new tasty treats though. Girl Scout cookie sales don't kick off until January 10, 2023. You can sign up for the latest news, including when you can order your Raspberry Rally at Girlscouts.org.

Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt was introduced to the famous Girl Scout cookie line last year.

Air Fried Girl Scout Cookies

It's difficult to make Girl Scout cookies better than they already are. But, put them in an air fryer, wrapped in dough, and you have deliciousness at a whole new level.

Take Girl Scout cookies, any flavor you'd like, and wrap them in crescent dough. You can also use pastry dough. And you can mix and match your cookie. Get creative.

Air Fry

Put the dough-covered cookies in the air fryer for 8 minutes at 400 degrees, flipping after 4 minutes. Air-fried cookies are healthier than dropping in a bat of hot oil, allowing you to eat more than one. And trust me, you won't be able to eat just one.

Sugar it Up

Top your air-fried Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs with powdered sugar but you can also try these options:

Cover the Samoas with caramel or butterscotch

Drizzle chocolate over Thin Mints

Top Tagalongs with melted peanut butter

No matter how you top your air-fried Girl Scout cookies, one thing is certain - they are delicious!

