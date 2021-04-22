Girl Scout Handing Out Nearly 20,000 Boxes of Free Cookies

Who wants free Girl Scout cookies? The Girl Scout Council is donating thousands of boxes in central New York and they'll be handing them out for free.

Staff from Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council will hand out 18,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to site volunteers and members of the public who are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. The special event is happening outside of the NYS Fairgrounds Exposition Center from 9 AM to 6 PM today (April 22), as a way to say thank you to the community.

April 22 happens to be National Girl Scout Leader’s Day, honoring adult volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentors in partnership with Girl Scouts. Girls, their families and communities find special ways to thank their local Girl Scout volunteers on this special day.

GSNYPENN Council is taking the opportunity on this special Girl Scout holiday to thank everyone who is doing their part to safely reopen New York during these challenging times.

WHERE:

Exposition Center (outside)

NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse, NY 13209

Media ENTER GATE 2 and park at Expo Center

Get a vaccine. Get some cookies. Just look for the 2 colorful Girl Scout vans to get your free box.

Once you get them home, try making deep fried Girl Scout cookies.

Take any flavor Girl Scout cookie you'd like, and wrap in crescent dough. You can also use pastry dough. And you can mix and match your cookie. Get creative. I even used one of each and wrapped in dough.

TSM

Put the dough covered cookies in the air fryer for 8 minutes at 400 degrees, flipping after 4 minutes. Air fried cookies are healthier than dropping in a bat of hot oil, allowing you to eat more than one. And trust me, you won't be able to eat just one.

TSM

You can top your air fried Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs with powdered sugar but you can also try these options:

Cover the Samoas with caramel or butterscotch

Drizzle chocolate over Thin Mints

Top Tagalongs with melted peanut butter

No matter how you top your air fried Girl Scout cookies, one thing is certain - they are delicious!

