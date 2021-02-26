Utica Bakery Serving Up Limited Edition Girl Scout Cookie Donuts

Just when you thought doughnuts couldn't get any better, one Utica Bakery has added Girl Scout cookies.

For a limited time Ramon's Bakery has turned some of your favorite girl scout cookies into doughnuts.

There three options to choose from: Ramon's old fashioned donut topped with either a mint chocolate icing, a mint drizzle and topped with a thin mint. Or the peanut butter, oatmeal icing, topped with a Do-Si-Dos cookie or the coconut caramel glaze, chocolate drizzle, topped with a Samoa cookie.

The special edition Girl Scout doughnuts are available on a first come first serve basis, and they won't last long.

Ramon's Bakery is located at 1256 Albany St (off the Parkway) in Utica, New York.

Looking for other Girl Scout cookie ideas? Here's a few more options.

Air Fried Cookies

Take Girl Scout cookies, any flavor you'd like, and wrap in crescent dough. You can also use pastry dough. And you can mix and match your cookie. Get creative.

Put the dough covered cookies in the air fryer for 8 minutes at 400 degrees, flipping after 4 minutes. Air fried cookies are healthier than dropping in a bat of hot oil, allowing you to eat more than one. And trust me, you won't be able to eat just one.

Top your air fried Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs with powdered sugar or you can also try these options:

Cover the Samoas with caramel or butterscotch

Drizzle chocolate over Thin Mints

Top Tagalongs with melted peanut butter

No matter how you top your air fried Girl Scout cookies, one thing is certain - they are delicious!

Samoa Fried Shrimp

You'll need raw shrimp, bread crumps, flour, coconut, eggs, cayenne pepper.

First grind up 5 Samoas cookies in a blender. Mix with 1 cup of bread crumbs, 1/2 cup of coconut flakes and pinch of cayenne pepper.

Place 1 cup of flour in a separate bowl. Beat 3 eggs in 3rd dish.

Dredge raw shrimp through the flour. Dip in eggs. Cover with Samaos mix.

Cook in heated oil approximately 60 to 90 seconds per side. You can also put in an air fryer for 6 minutes on the shrimp setting, flipping half way through cooking time.

Find your favorite Girl Scout cookie at Girlscoutcookies.org. Don't forget to order extra this year. Some for eating out of the box and more for cookie delicious dishes.