You Can Rock the 96.9 WOUR ‘Stuck at Home Stock’ T-Shirt

96.9 WOUR's "Stuck at Home Stock" virtual concert is coming. And you can rock the "Stuck at Home Stock" t-shirt now.

You may not be able to GO to a concert, but you can enjoy the next best thing with "Stuck at Home Stock." It's 10 hours of all live cuts from your favorite Classic Rock artists, running 9A-7P on Friday, May 15, 2020. Get outfitted and get ready to rock.

The "Stuck at Home Stock" t-shirt is NOT virtual. It's real. Order yours today. Not only can you by a tshirt, you can buy a long sleeve shirt and hoodie too! Check out some of the photos: