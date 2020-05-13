Sip Your Wine at Home with Utica Zoo’s “Wine in the Virtual”

It was announced a few weeks ago that the Utica Zoo's annual event "Wine in the Wilderness" was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scheduled to take place on June 6th, the Zoo has some tricks up their sleeves to pivot the attention to provide a digital event.

Instead, the Utica Zoo will be hosting "Wine in the Virtual," on June 6th. The event will bring many aspects of the popular on-grounds event to the Zoo’s social media. You can purchase a 'Party Box' that you can pick up at the Zoo or have shipped to your home to get the full experience.

Credit: Utica Zoo

The boxes, which cost $20 per person, with additional people for $10, come with the following:

Utica Zoo Commemorative Wine Glass

Utica Zoo Shot Glass or Bourbon Glass

1oz bag of Saucy Confections Winosaurs Wine Gummies

2-pack Endangered Species Condoms: Witty conservation messaging to keep species from extinction

Photo Fun Party Favors

One lucky 'Party Box' will also receive a Golden Ticket redeemable for a bottle of Association of Zoos and Aquariums Saving Animals From Extinction wine and an encounter with the Utica Zoo Nigerian Dwarf Goats, when the Zoo re-opens.

You can also upgrade your Party Box for $5 per person to include an Hors d’oeuvres tutorial with local chefs.

You get a few digital add-ons with the purchase of a box, or you can purchase the digital only option. It comes with Cameo video appearances from several different zoo animals, Facebook Watch Musical Performances, Stage Time Trivia with Phil Farda, a shareable digital “Wine in the Virtual” graphic, and an online craft kit for adults or kids to be used that night or in the future. You'll also get a link the to Utica Zoo Etsy Shop for handmade Wine Charms and access to limited edition Wine in the Virtual t-shirts for an additional cost.

“Wine in the Virtual” Party Boxes are available for order at UticaZoo.org/wine and are available for Early Reservation through May 22nd with one lucky person winning a Free Utica Zoo membership.

Get yours now before they sell out!