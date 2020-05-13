Brindisi Delivers Thank You Notes To Local Heroes

Congressman Anthony Brindisi delivered virtual thank you notes to frontline workers across New York’s 22nd Congressional District today.

Brindisi launched his “Thank You Notes for Heroes” program earlier this year to show support for local essential workers.

Brindisi’s office received more than 200 cards, notes, messages and drawings from community members.

“The outpouring of support we received for our essential workers is inspiring. These notes were just one small way to say thank you to our neighbors on the front lines of this fight,” said Brindisi.

Some of the thank you notes can be viewed here.

Thank you cards can still be submitted to Brindisi’s office.