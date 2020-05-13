Will kids be going back to school in the fall? Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't so sure. It all depends on testing and having a vaccine.

Dr. Fauci testified before senators Tuesday via video conference saying, most schools should not allow students to return for the fall semester. "I would be very realistic, the idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far."

Fauci said continuing homeschooling and distance learning will be the safest option until a vaccine is available. "We're really not talking about treating a student who gets ill, but how the student will feel safe in going back to school," he said. "If this was a situation where we had a vaccine, that would be the end of that issue. But even at the top speed we're going, we don't see a vaccine playing in the ability of individuals to get back to school."

CDC Director Robert Redfield agreed. "Rapid, extensive and widely available timely testing is essential for reopening."