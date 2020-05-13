For the first time, New York campers can book further than 9 months in advance. The entire 2021 camping season is already open.

Avid camper Andrea Metz had her 2020 reservation cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but she is already booked for next year. The New York State Parks and the DEC lifted the 9 month reservation window restriction temporarily, allowing new reservations for the entire 2021 season to be made now and popular state park sites are booking up fast. "We actually missed our favorite sites that we get every year for the past 20 years," said Metz. "But we've already booked all our 2021 days."

Any camper with a 2020 reservation, that hasn't been cancelled yet, can move it to next season without transfer fees until June 11th. There is no guarantee campers will get the same dates or the same sites for 2021.

To transfer a 2020 camping reservation or to book a new one for 2021, go to Newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com.

Photo Credit - Andrea Metz

All 52 New York state campgrounds, and pavilions in the Adirondacks and Catskill parks are closed to overnight visitation through May 31st. Oneida County camping is also on hold until at least June 1st.

When campgrounds do finally open in New York state, you can use the DECinfo Locator, an interactive map featuring campgrounds, primitive campsites, lean-tos, hiking trails, parking areas, and other information to help plan a visit this summer.