Yes, We’re Serious. Jeff Dunham Coming to CNY on New Tour

Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is making a stop in Verona on his 2020 "Seriously!?" tour.

He'll be at Turning Stone's Event Center July 24, certainly with a lot of familiar (puppet) faces. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, at the Turning Stone Box Office or by phone at 877.833.7469.

Jeff Dunham has built a comedy empire over the past two decades, through both live tours and TV and Netflix specials. His cast of characters, from Bubba J to Peanut to Achmed, have become staples to his career, and in 2017, Dunham received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.