Comedian Jeff Dunham Coming to Upstate New York Twice in 2020

If you love watching the best ventriloquist in the business up close and personal, you'll want to set your calendars.

The Jeff Dunham Seriously tour is hitting the road late in 2019 and all through 2020. Anyone who saw Dunham and his cast of dummies in Syracuse the past few years, will want to see them all again. The tour will stop at the Times Union Center in Albany on Wednesday, January 22nd and again at the Key Bank center in Buffalo on Saturday, February 22nd. Some of your favorite Dunham sidekicks like Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño on a Stick, and Achmed the Dead Terrorist will be part of the fun.

The tour coincides with Dunham's new Beside Himself special airing on Netflix. Tickets will be sold through the Ticketmaster website.

Dunham, 57, was born in Dallas, Texas and started practicing ventriloquism when he was just eight.