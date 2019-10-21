Comedian Jim Gaffigan Coming To CNY

Comedian and four-time Grammy nominee, Jim Gaffigan, is bringing all-new material to Syracuse with his Pale Tourist Tour.

Tickets go on sale on October 25, 10 am, to see Jim Gaffigan at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena Saturday, May 30th, at 8 pm. You can also catch a show at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on January 11 or Buffalo on January 12. Tickets prices range from $35.00 - $95.00 and are available at LiveNation.com, the Solvay Bank Box Office, or Ticketmaster.com.

Gaffigan is known as a 'clean' comic where most of his material is about family, being a lazy dad, food, and observational humor. You may know him from his famous Hot Pocket routine, inspired by a commercial that he thought was a Saturday Night Live sketch.

Gaffigan's Grammy-nominated specials include Mr. Universe, Obsessed, and Cinco, and his Dad is Fat book won the Hudson Book of the year. Gaffigan co-created and starred in a TV Land television series based on his life called The Jim Gaffigan Show, he was a guest-star on That '70s Show, Sex and the City, Third Watch, Law & Order, not to mention late-night comedy With David Letterman and more.

Gaffigan and wife, actress Jeannie Gaffigan, have five children and live in Manhattan.

Jim Gaffigan – 2019/2020 Tour Dates

Nov 2 Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort Reno, NV

Nov 3 The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, Ontario

Nov 15 Riverwind Casino Early Show Norman, OK

Nov 15 Riverwind Casino Late Show Norman, OK

Nov 16 River Spirit Casino Tulsa, OK

Nov 20 Stand Up Club #1 Moscow, Russia

Nov 21 Congress Hall Riga, Latvia

Nov 22 Talinn Kultuurikesku Tallinn, Estonia

Nov 23 Palladium Warsaw, Poland

Nov 24 Gartenbaukino Vienna, Austria

Nov 26 Teatro Capitolio Early Show Lisbon, Portugal

Nov 30 TBD Casablanca, Morocco

Dec 5 Wynn, Las Vegas Early Show Las Vegas, NV

Dec 5 Wynn, Las Vegas Late Show Las Vegas, NV

Dec 7 Agua Caliente Resort Spa Rancho Mirage, CA

Dec 8 WinStar World Casino & Resort Thackerville, OK

Dec 21 Dreyfoos Hall West Palm Beach, FL

Dec 22 Dreyfoos Hall West Palm Beach, FL

Dec 27 Walt Disney Theater Early Show Orlando, FL

Dec 27 Walt Disney Theater Late Show Orlando, FL

Dec 28 Arsht Center Early Show Miami, FL

Dec 28 Arsht Center Late Show Miami, FL

Dec 29 Hertz Arena Estero, FL

Dec 30 Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL

Dec 31 Yuenling Center Tampa, FL

Jan 10 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA

Jan 11 Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY

Jan 12 KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY

Jan 16 Scotiabank Centre Halifax, Nova Scotia

Jan 17 Harbour Station Saint John, New Brunswick

Jan 18 Avenir Centre Moncton, New Brunswick

Jan 19 Mile One Centre St. Johns, Newfoundland

Jan 30 Brandt Centre Regina, Saskatchewan

Jan 31 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Feb 1 ENMAX Centre Lethbridge, Alberta

Feb 5 L’Olympia Montreal, Quebec

Feb 6 Centennial Hall London, Ontario

Feb 7 Centre In The Square Kitchener, Ontario

Feb 20 Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Independence, MO

Feb 21 Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO

Feb 25 Teatro Sala Carolina Valencia, Spain

Feb 27 Maravillas Theater Madrid, Spain

Feb 29 Club Capitol Barcelona, Spain

Mar 5 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI

Mar 6 Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University Cleveland, OH

Mar 11 TBD Bogota, Colombia

Mar 13 TBD Santiago, Chile

Mar 14 Ciudad Cultural Konex Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mar 21 Centro Cultural Ccori Wasi Lima, PE

Mar 27 TBD San Jose, Costa Rica

Mar 29 TBD Cancun, MX-QR

Mar 31 El Escoces Pub & Pints Monterrey, MX-NL

Apr 2 La Caja Popular Santiago de Queretaro, MX-QT

Apr 4 139 Club Mexico City, MX

Apr 10 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Apr 17 Buell Theatre Denver, CO

Apr 24 DAR Constitution Hall Washington, D.C.

May 29 Giant Center Hershey, PA

May 30 War Memorial Arena at The Oncenter Syracuse, NY

May 31 Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME

Jun 5 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA