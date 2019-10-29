Gabriel Iglesias Bringing the Fluffy to Syracuse in 2020

Looks like the new year in central New York is about to start off on a funny note. Gabriel Iglesias is making a stop in Syracuse on his "Beyond the Fluffy" world tour.

The comedian, known for his Hawaiian shirts and spot-on sound effects, is performing at the Landmark Theatre on February 13 and tickets go on sale this Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m.

“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live," Iglesias said, according to Syracuse.com. "I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious."

Iglesias has recently worked on a number of shows and specials with Netflix, including a series called "Mr. Iglesias," which he was a star and executive producer for. He's also appeared in "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL" and voiced characters in the animated movies "Coco," "The Star" and "Ferdinand."