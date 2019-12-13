Comedian Sal Vulcano Of ‘Impractical Jokers’ Coming TO MVCC

Comedian Sal Vulcano, star of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” will perform at MVCC in April 2020,

Vulcano will perform Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. in the Jorgensen Athletic and Event Center Field House at the College’s Utica Campus.

Advance tickets are $25 general and $20 for MVCC employees; day-of-show tickets are $30 general and $25 for MVCC employees. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20, 2020, at the MVCC Box Office, Francis A. Wilcox Hall, room 106, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the College Stores on the Utica and Rome Campuses; online any time at www.mvcc.edu/tickets; or over the phone by calling 315-731-5721.

Staten Island native Sal Vulcano has been doing comedy for years, best known for starring in truTV’s “Impractical Jokers.” In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out crowds, he’s been featured on Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening,” and hosts a podcast with Brian Quinn entitled “What Say You?”

Vulcano will be back in the area in July 2020, with the Impractical Jokers for the “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour” and making stops in Albany and Syracuse. Get more details here.