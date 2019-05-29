Yes Unveil Live Album Capturing 50th Anniversary Tour

Yes are adding a live double album to their long and impressive resume.

Due for release on Aug. 2, Yes: 50 Live features highlights from the group’s successful 2018 50th anniversary tour.

Yes celebrated their golden anniversary with a trek that took them throughout North America, Europe and Japan. Yes: 50 Live captures the energy and excitement of the tour, which found the group honoring its long and storied career.

Much of the material for the new album was culled from a Philadelphia performance that featured appearances from 10 current and former Yes members, including co-founder and original keyboardist Tony Kaye .

The new release boasts live renditions of many of the band’s best-known songs, including "Starship Trooper," "Roundabout" and “Close to the Edge.” A full track listing can be found below.

The live album will be available as two CDs or four LPs, with limited-edition colored vinyl versions available while supplies last. The Yes: 50 Live cover art was provided by longtime collaborator Roger Dean.

The album is the latest addition to a busy 2019 for Yes. In February, the group embarked on the sixth-annual Cruise to the Edge. This summer, the current members of Yes will join Asia , Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake and Palmer and John Lodge of the Moody Blues for the Royal Affair tour. The trek will take the bands across North America, with performances starting June 12 .

'Yes: 50 Live' Track Listing

Disc One

1. "Close To The Edge"

(i) "The Solid Time Of Change"

(ii) "Total Mass Retain"

(iii) "I Get Up I Get Down"

(iv) "Seasons Of Man"

2. "Nine Voices (Longwalker)"

3. "Sweet Dreams"

4. "Madrigal"

5. "We Can Fly From Here, Part 1"

6. "Soon"

7. "Awaken"

Disc Two

1. "Parallels"

2. "Excerpt From The Ancient"

3. "Yours Is No Disgrace"

4. "Excerpt From Georgia's Song And Mood For A Day"

5. "Roundabout"

6. "Starship Trooper"

a. "Life Seeker"

b. "Disillusion"

c. "Wurm"