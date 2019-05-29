The Hidden Health Danger of the Wire Grill Brush

At my house, we grill as much as we possibly can. Sometimes even in the snow. Yes, we're that family. Whether you're grill obsessive like we are or you're more of a warm weather griller, you need to know that cooking on a grill could be hazardous to your health and not because of under-cooked food.

Researchers from the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery found that quite a few people have been admitted to emergency rooms because they were injured accidentally by eating wire bristles that had fallen off the brush used to clean the grill before food was cooked on it.

Apparently, the wire bristles have a tendency to fall off the brushes and then they get stuck in the grill and often the person cleaning and cooking on the grill doesn't realize what's happened. Those prickly bristles more often than not find themselves embedded into whatever is being cooked and when they're swallowed, whether we realize we've swallowed them or not, they become potentially dangerous to different parts of the body.

If you want to make sure that your family and friends are safe from injuries due to grill brushes this grilling season, definitely take a close look at the cooking grates before putting food on them. You also should throw away your brush if any bristles appear loose. And if you're still concerned, The Daily Meal offers up this brush free way to clean your grill- wad up a big ball of aluminum foil and then using a pair of long grill tongs, grab the ball of aluminum foil and scrub the grates until they're clean.

