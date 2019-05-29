Ace Frehley Says His Return Would Be ‘Biggest Bang’ for Kiss Fans

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley said ticket sales during the first part of the band’s farewell tour were lower than expected, and suggested it could lead to his return to the group.

He previously stated he was ready to take part in a reunion as Kiss set out on their three-year End of the Road tour. However, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both said the current lineup would remain intact, though guest appearances were a possibility.

“I think it’s a sad commentary that Kiss performed in New York and didn’t sell out Madison Square Garden,” Frehley told KATT Rock 100.5 (via Blabbermouth ). “When I was in the band, we used to do three nights [there]. I don’t understand. I’ve offered my services, and they just haven’t made the decision to bring me back. And that’s okay, because I’m having a lot of fun as a solo artist. But also am concerned about the fans as well. I wanna give the fans the biggest bang for their buck, and they’re not getting it at this juncture.”

Billboard reported that Kiss’s show at MSG in March sold 13,359 tickets. The venue’s capacity for concerts is 20,000. It was the biggest show during the first part of the tour, which included 43 concerts, grossed $59 million and sold 518,000 tickets.

Frehley hinted that sales would have been better if the band had changed its game. “They’ve had this lineup with Tommy [Thayer] and Eric [Singer] for 15 years, and they announced they were doing the End of the Road tour, and that it was gonna be bigger and better than anything they’ve ever done in the past,” he said. “They gave the impression that maybe me and Peter [Criss] might be involved, and this and that. Then they just come out and pretty much do the same set they’ve been doing for years.”

He added that "it is what it is. I do my thing, and Paul and Gene are doing theirs… Ticket sales weren’t where they wanted them to be on this last run, so who knows what’s gonna happen next time around?”