A central New York motorcyclist is missing his phone and wallet and is hoping you can help find it.

Stacy Wurz says her father John took advantage of the sunshine Memorial Day weekend to get his bike on the road. "My dad was on his motorcycle and lost all his personal effects off the black box. It had his wallet, phone, and reflective jacket in it."

Wurz believes it happened somewhere between Cavanaugh Road in Whitesboro and Cold Brook on Saturday, May 25th.

A substantial reward is being offered if the items are found and returned. "Please return to the address on the license."

You can also contact Stacy on Facebook .