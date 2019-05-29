Shocking New Details Released On Fatal Home Invasion In Deerfield

New details are being released on a home invasion that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Deerfield.

According to State Police, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Tuesday the home owner at 6110 Walker Road, 64-year-old Ronald Stolarcyzk, interrupted a burglary in progress by shooting the two intruders.

The two deceased suspects have been identified as 57-year-old Patricia Anne Talerico of Utica and 27-year-old Nicholas Talerico of Utica.

Patricia was pronounced dead at the scene and Nicholas was transported by private vehicle to St. Elizabeth's where he died.

The homeowner, Stolarcyzk, was ultimately arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm. The gun he used to shoot the home invaders was allegedly an illegally owned handgun.

Stolarcyzk was transported to Oneida County Jail for arraignment and the investigation in ongoing.