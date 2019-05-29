Slash Confirms New Guns N’ Roses Album Is Happening

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash confirmed that the band has made plans to start work on a new album later this year.

Several members, including Slash , previously hinted that the idea had been discussed, with recording happening after they completed their touring duties in the fall.

Explaining why he’d been indirect in the past, Slash told 101 WRIF (via Alternative Nation ), “The thing is, we hadn’t really done anything yet, and I don’t like to say anything. You know how people promote shit and lie through their teeth? So I just wanted to be honest, and there was no telling what we were going to do at that point. But at this point, I do know we are going to do this one, and we’ve already started working on stuff. There you go.”

Slash said he found it frustrating when a photo showing his guitar rig set up at Axl Rose ’s Malibu home was circulated. “There was a rumor I was over there, it was before I had even been there,” he noted. “I was like, ‘Jesus Christ, that’s a pain in the ass and annoying.’ But I am excited about what we’ve got going on and everything, so it’s going to be cool. It’s awesome.”

During the phone interview, the connection was lost, just as Slash began to talk about the new album. When he reconnected, he’d joked, “I guess that must have been sort of Axl saying something!”

"When we finish the tour in the fall," he concluded, "then we will commence working on [what] will end up being the next Guns record.”