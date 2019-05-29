Top 11 Spots In Herkimer County For Traffic Tickets

Your need for speed could get you a hefty fine in Herkimer County where the top 11 spots raked in over 2 million in traffic fines.

About $250 million in fines and fees for traffic tickets and other violations were issued in NYS in 2018 according to the NYS Comptrollers office via Syracuse.com . Some of the money will stay in the community and county, and NYS claims the rest.

The fines issued in the top 11 locations of Herkimer County saw an increase of $6,423 over 2017.

Top 11 town courts in Herkimer County who collected the most in traffic fines for 2018.

11: Town Of Russia

$33,362

10: Town Of Manheim

$48,543

9: Village Of Ilion

$114,489

8: Town Of Herkimer

$119,769

7: Town Of Danube

$126,328

6: Town Of Webb

$127,874

5: Town Of Little Falls

$136,068

4: Town Of German Flats

$191,707

3: Village Of Herkimer

$297,959

2: Town Of Frankfort

$439,794

1: Town Of Schuyler

$750,154

According to Esurance , New York takes the third spot in the top 10 states where you’re most likely to see flashing lights in your rearview mirror:

1.Ohio

2. Pennsylvania

3. New York

4. California

5. Texas

6. Georgia

7. Virginia (sorry, lovers)

8. North Carolina

9. Massachusetts

10. Connecticut

[Source: NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli via Michelle Breidenbach at Syracuse.com and Esurance ]