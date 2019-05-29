Basketball Can Net You A Free Chipotle Burrito in CNY

Whether you're a basketball fan or not, watching a game can get you a free burrito in Central New York.

Chipotle has teamed up with the NBA during the finals - and it could spell a free burrito for you.

Every time the announcers say the word "FREE" during the NBA Finals, Chipotle will tweet out a code. All you need to do is be one of the first 500 people to text that code to 888222, and you'll earn yourself a free burrito.

With players (free agents?) shooting free throws from the free throw line - there could be plenty of chances to get that free burrito.

[h/t Business Insider]